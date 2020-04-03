On the move
RECOVERY RESOURCES ADDS MEDICAL DIRECTOR: Dr. Neera Gupta will serve as Recovery Resources’ new medical director. Gupta is a psychiatrist for The MetroHealth System and serves as its director of addiction services.
HAHN LOESER ADDS TWO: Cynthia K. Port joined Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP as of counsel in the firm’s trusts and estates practice area. Port concentrates her practice on estate planning and probate law. Katie L. Steiner joined the firm as an associate in its business practice area. Steiner will focus her legal practice on serving nonprofit clients, especially museums and collectors.
TUCKER ELLIS ADDS HOLMER: Evelyn Holmer joined Tucker Ellis LLP as counsel in the firm’s corporate, mergers and acquisitions and securities practice group. Holmer represents clients in private placements, equity financing transactions, venture capital, joint ventures, securities offerings, general corporate law and mergers and acquisitions.
FRANTZ WARD ADDS HANNA: Andrew M. Hanna joined Frantz Ward LLP as an associate in the firm’s construction practice group. Hanna focuses his practice on construction law and related litigation.
TCT ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP: Talespinner Children’s Theatre board of directors promoted Katelyn Merold from director of education and outreach to artistic director. Newcomer Ara G. Beal became executive director.
PARK PLACE NAMES VP: Park Place Technologies named Jeff McCullough the new global vice president of channel sales. With responsibility for leading the global channel team, McCullough will develop and implement channel expansion strategies that will deliver growth for Park Place and its partners.
YMCA ADDS DARMSTADTER: The YMCA of Greater Cleveland named Beth Darmstadter its chief philanthropy officer. Darmstadter previously served as the director of individual giving for the MetroHealth System.
Misc.
MADDEN AWARDED: Akron Children’s Hospital employee Julie Madden received the hospital’s annual Distinguished Service Award for 2019. The radiation support specialist who has been with the hospital 41 years joins her husband, retired director of engineering and facility repair Jim Madden, as one of the few employees who received the honor. The award was established in 1979 and has been awarded every year to an employee, physician or volunteer who demonstrates exemplary leadership, loyalty, dedication and service.
FRANTZ WARD RECOGNIZED: Frantz Ward LLP was recognized as one of the Best Workers’ Compensation Law Firms in Cleveland by Expertise, a research company dedicated to professional services. The workers’ compensation group at Frantz Ward is among 17 law firms selected from more than 100 firms that were studied.
SHAKER HEIGHTS AWARDED: The Government Finance Officers Association awarded the city of Shaker Heights the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. The city earned the recognition for its comprehensive annual financial report for the 2018 fiscal year.
To submit news and photos for this column, send to editorial@cjn.org (include “Business Briefs” in the subject line), fax to 216-454-8200 or mail to 23880 Commerce Park, Suite 1, Beachwood, OH 44122.