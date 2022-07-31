On the move
TRI-C NAMES FOUNDATION CHAIR: The Cuyahoga Community College Foundation appointed Pat Pastore as its chairperson for the 2022-23 leadership team.
UTRATA JOINS ULMER & BERNE: Daniel Utrata was hired as an associate at Ulmer & Berne LLP’s Cleveland office health care practice group.
FAIRMOUNT ARTS CENTER APPOINTS TWO: Andrea Belser McCormick was appointed as the dance director and Jamie Davis was promoted to director of operations at the Fairmount Center for the Arts.
MAYOR BIBB APPOINTS QUARTET: Frank Williams was appointed as the director of public works. Angela Shute-Woodson was appointed as the director of community relations and senior adviser to Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb. James D. DeRosa was named the director of MOCAP and Calley Mersmann was named the senior strategist of transit and mobility.
ULMER & BERNE ADD TWO: Matthew M. Stanley joined the business law practice group in Cleveland and Mary C. Hofmann joined the real estate practice group in Cincinnati at Ulmer & Berne LLP.
TAFT PARTNERS WITH SECRIST: Matthew A. Secrist joined Taft as a partner in the Cleveland office.
ULMER & BERNE PARTNERS WITH GURMAN: Michael L. Gurman joins Ulmer & Berne LLP’s health care practice group in the New York office.
ADJAYE JOINS BEDROCK: Sir David Adjaye was added to Bedrock’s team of consultants.
BARLAGE NAMED CEO: Nic Barlage was named CEO of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Rock Entertainment Group.
CLEVELAND INSTITUTE OF ART ADDS WATTS: The Cleveland Institute of Art hired Greg Watts as the vice president of academic affairs and dean of faculty.
CLEVELAND METROPARKS APPOINT STEEN: Wade Steen was named as the chief financial officer for the Cleveland Metroparks.
HOWARD HANNA INCLUDES CASEY: Howard Hanna Real Estate Services added Helen Hanna Casey to the national Dress for Success Your Hour, Her Power campaign.
HIRAM COLLEGE APPOINTS BOHRER: Robert Bohrer was named vice president for academic affairs and dean of Hiram College.
NFL PHYSICIANS SOCIETY NAMES VOOS: Dr. James Voos was named vice president of the NFL Physicians Society.
ULMER & BERNE PARTNERS WITH PIPA: Ulmer & Berne LLP added Ilirjan Pipa as a partner in its business law practice group.
SPEICHER APPOINTED VICE PRESIDENT: Tina Speicher joined Akron Children’s Hospital as the vice president.
ROTH NAMED MANAGING EDITOR: Clare Roth was appointed managing editor of The Ohio Newsroom.
KWW ADDS LEFTON: Karen Lefton joined KWW in Fairlawn in an of counsel capacity.
CHAFFINCH JOINS YMCA: Craig Chaffinch was appointed chief financial officer for the YMCA of Greater Cleveland.
Boards
WHITE CHAIR AT WRLC: Craig Owen White was named chairperson of the board of trustees for the Western Reserve Land Conservancy.
ROSSKAMM, TYWANG APPOINTED TO CCC: Alan Rosskamm and Ted Tywang were appointed to the Cuyahoga Community College board of trustees.
DOSTAL NAMED TO BOARD: Michael Dostal was elected to the YMCA of Greater Cleveland’s board of directors.
THREE ARCHES FOUNDATION APPOINTS THREE: Gina Gavlak and Seona Goerndt joined the Three Arches Foundation board of directors and Dr. Becky Starck was promoted to board secretary.
CASEY EARNS MEMBERSHIP: Jim Casey was accepted into the American Board of Trial Advocates.
EVENCHIK NAMED CHAIR: Aaron Evenchik was named real estate practice area chair of Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP.
Awards
ZIMMERMAN WINS SHATTEN AWARD: Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman was presented with the 2022 Richard Shatten Award by Greater Cleveland Partnership at GCP’s annual event. The Richard Shatten Award recognizes a nonprofit professional who has had significant impact while exhibiting qualities reminiscent of Richard Shatten, according to a news release.
Hahn LOESER HONORED: Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP was recognized by Construction Executive magazine in the Top 50 Construction Law Firms for 2022, ranking 35th of 50 firms included in this year’s list in the magazine’s June issue. This is the third year Hahn Loeser’s construction team has been ranked in the top 35 spots, making it the only Ohio-based law firm with that distinction, according to a news release.
Misc.
CRAIG AND HEXTER NEGOTIATE SALE: Jeffery Craig and David Hexter of NAI Pleasant Valley sold 2458 Edison Blvd. in Twinsburg on behalf of the seller and buyer.
ULMER & BERNE RECEIVE PRAISE: Ulmer & Berne LLP was named a leading law firm in “Chamber’s USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business” for the 20th consecutive year.
GARCIA JOINS LIST OF LEADERS: Dolores Garcia was added to the 2022 list of Latino Leaders Worth Watching.
ULMER & BERNE NAMED STANDOUT: Ulmer & Berne LLP was named “Client Service Standout” in BTI’s 2022 report “BTI Client Service A-Team 2022: Survey of Law Firm Client Service Performance.”
CROSSWORDS HEALTH PHARMACY OPENS: Crossroads Health announced the opening of the Crossroads Health Pharmacy at 9220 Mentor Ave. in Mentor.
– Compiled by Lydia Kacala, the Violet Spevack Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish News.
To submit news/photos for business briefs, send to editorial@cjn.org. Include “Business Briefs” in the subject line.