On the Move
YABLONSKY RETIRES: Downtown Cleveland Alliance announced Thomas J. Yablonsky will retire from his roles as DCA’s executive vice president and executive director of Historic Gateway District Neighborhood Corporation and Historic Warehouse District Development Corporation, effective Nov. 1.
AKRON CHILDREN’S ADDS TWO: Akron Children’s Hospital Pediatrics added Dr. Lauren Cardinal and Dr. Dakota Bennett to its Fairlawn office. The practice provides pediatric primary care for infants, children and teenagers.
MUIR NAMED CHAIR: Dr. Tristi Muir was named chair of the OB/GYN and women’s health institute at Cleveland Clinic, effective Dec. 1.
HOWARD HANNA ADDS POSITION: Howard Hanna named Leah Gibbons as senior vice president and general manager of brokerage.
NOBLE NAMED CHAIR: Dr. Vicki Noble was named chair of the department of emergency medicine at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, and emergency medicine physician-in-chief for the UH Health System.
CLEVELAND STATE NAMES VP: Cleveland State University named Phillip “Flapp” Cockrell as vice president for campus engagement, diversity, equity and inclusion. He comes to CSU from the University of Toledo, where he served for the past five years.
NAYLOR NAMED DIRECTOR: Say Yes Cleveland hired Lisa Baskin Naylor to serve as the director of programs and partnerships.
SUTCLIFFE JOINS CIVISTA: Natalie Sutcliffe joined Civista Bank as a mortgage manager.
Honors
TRI-C, CROSS COUNTRY MORTGAGE RECOGNIZED: Cuyahoga Community College won its 15th NorthCoast 99 award. Tri-C also won a special category award for employee engagement and talent development. This is the second time in three years the college has won a special category award. CrossCountry Mortgage also won a NorthCoast 99 award for the fifth consecutive year. The award recognizes 99 leading Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent.
Boards
ATTORNEYS JOIN BOARDS: Ulmer & Berne associate Emmanuel I. Sanders accepted an invitation to become an associate member of The Judge John M. Manos Inn of Court. Associate Michael J. Charlillo was appointed to the board of directors of Empower Sports. Associate McClellon D. Cox III will serve as an adjunct professor and co-coach of the Black Law Students Association mock trial team at Case Western Reserve University School of Law in Cleveland. Partner Nicholas B. Wille was appointed to the board of directors of the Shaker Youth Soccer Association
To submit news and photos for business briefs, send to editorial@cjn.org (include “Business Briefs” in the subject line).