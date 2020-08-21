On the move
FRANTZ WARD ADDS PROCTOR: Kalynne N. Proctor joined Frantz Ward LLP in Cleveland as an associate in its construction practice group. Proctor focuses her practice on construction law and related litigation.
STARK ADDS RICHANI: Lidia Saluan Richani returned to Stark Enterprises in Cleveland as executive vice president of leasing. Richani previously spent three years with Passov Real Estate Group.
RICHMOND PROJECT ADDS KUMIN: DealPoint Merrill and Belle Oaks Marketplace added Jeremy Kumin as a consulting member of their local team. Kumin will serve as the communications manager for the Belle Oaks at Richmond Road project. Belle Oaks is expected to be built upon the site occupied by the Richmond Town Square in Richmond Heights.
CLEVELAND INSTITUTE OF MUSIC ADDS TWO: Grammy Award-winning conductor JoAnn Falletta was appointed artistic adviser to the Cleveland Institute of Music orchestra. Falletta will provide guidance and artistic continuity as the school continues its search in 2020-21 for a permanent conductor. She will also conduct five CIM orchestra concerts over three years. Vinay Parameswaran, assistant conductor of The Cleveland Orchestra, joined CIM as conducting faculty. He will work directly with graduate-level conducting students.
JOHN CARROLL PROMOTES DRENOVSKY: Rebecca Drenovsky, former associate dean for graduate and professional programs at John Carroll University College of Arts and Sciences, was named the new dean of graduate studies.
TRI-C ADDS KREJCI: Susan Krejci will lead Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland’s workforce connect health care sector partnership as executive director.
HENRY APPOINTED CUYAHOGA COUNTY WARDEN: Michelle Henry was appointed Cuyahoga County warden. Henry most recently served as correction warden assistant I at the Lorain Correctional Institute in Grafton where she conducted investigations, served as a liaison for outside law enforcement agencies and conducted security inspections and surveillance.
YMCA ADDS MUSSON: The YMCA of Greater Cleveland appointed Misty Musson as director, major gifts. She will work with the chief philanthropy officer in charting the organization’s course in financial development especially as it relates to cultivating and soliciting major gifts.
KEYBANK ADDS PETRAK: Amanda Petrak was named corporate responsibility officer for KeyBank’s Northeast Ohio and Toledo Markets. She is part of the enterprise-wide corporate responsibility team overseeing implementation of KeyBank’s National Community Benefits Plan.
AKRON CHILDREN’S APPOINTS WULKAN: Dr. Mark Wulkan is the new chair of surgery at Akron Children’s Hospital. Wulkan will oversee a department that completes nearly 20,000 pediatric surgeries a year. In addition to his duties at the hospital, he will be a professor of surgery and pediatrics at Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown.
Boards
SHAKER SCHOOLS FOUNDATION ADDS ADAMS: Ulmer & Berne LLP partner Jennifer Lawry Adams, who leads the firm’s health care practice group, was appointed to the board of trustees of the Shaker Schools Foundation, a nonprofit that supports Shaker Heights City Schools. Adams is a graduate of Shaker Heights schools.
ESTATE PLANNING COUNCIL OF CLEVELAND NAMES DECAPITE PRESIDENT: Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP partner Dana Marie DeCapite was named president of the Estate Planning Council of Cleveland.
CMBA APPOINTS ADMISSIONS CHAIR: Frantz Ward LLP partner, and chair of the firm’s labor and employment practice group, Brian J. Kelly, was appointed chair of the bar admissions committee of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association.
CBIZ, INC., APPOINTS SHERMAN: Payroll services company CBIZ, Inc. appointed A. Haag Sherman as independent director to its board of directors. Sherman fills the vacancy left by Donald V. Weir, who retired from the board earlier this year. Sherman will serve on the audit committee of the board.
CLEVELAND RESTORATION SOCIETY ADDS RICH TO BOARD: Ulmer & Berne LLP partner Jodi Rich was elected to the board of trustees of the Cleveland Restoration Society, a nonprofit whose mission is to revitalize Cleveland’s diverse communities, strengthen the regional economy, and enhance the quality of life in northeastern Ohio.
Honors
SCRUGGS RECEIVES ATA INNOVATION AWARD: Kwame Scruggs won the Innovation in Teaching Artistry Award during the 2020 Annual ATA Awards. Scruggs founded Alchemy, an Akron-based nonprofit that provides a safe environment and sense of community to assist in the development of adolescent boys.
KADISH RECEIVES CHAMBERS RECOGNITION: Frantz Ward LLP partner Matthew Kadish, a member of the firm’s business law practice group, was recognized in the 2020 Chambers USA High Net Worth Guide in Band 1, the highest ranking. Chambers HNW is an annual guide identifying the world’s leading high net worth advisers in the private wealth market. This is the third year in a row Kadish has received this recognition.
Misc.
CORNERSTONE BUSINESS PARK AT FULL OCCUPANCY: Cornerstone Business Park in Twinsburg reached full occupancy. The park’s most recently delivered speculative building at 8601 Independence Parkway will be home to a Lowe’s distribution center, which occupies the last available space at the 276,000-square-foot building.
LAKE ERIE COLLEGE ANNOUNCES CHALLENGE: Lake Erie College announced the Stillwagon Challenge, an endowment challenge offering donors of $25,000 or more to have a named endowment scholarship. Prompted by a $1 million gift from board of trustees chair Nancy Krehl Stillwagon, the program will match each new endowed gift to the school, creating additional financial aid for students.
THE PAPER CHRONICLES REBRANDED: Beachwood resident Sarah Schwartz, editor-in-chief of the quarterly Stationery Trends, launched The Paper Fold podcast and rebranded her website, The Paper Chronicles, into The Paper Nerd.
BUCKLEY KING MERGER: Buckley King acquired Altick & Corwin Co., L.P.A. in Dayton.
DELAVAN TO SERVE ON EDUCATOR PREPARATION COUNCIL: Katharine Delavan, the dean of the school of education at Lake Erie College in Painesville, will serve the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation as an annual report reviewer for teacher preparation programs across the United States. Delavan will serve a three-year term starting July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2023, upon completion of virtual training and a competency exam.
ALDI RENOVATION COMPLETE: ALDI’s renovated store at 4650 Northfield Road in North Randall is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The store is part of an initiative to remodel and expand more than 1,300 ALDI stores nationwide.
HARDY JOINS MS ACTIVISM ADVISORY COMMITTEE: Ulmer & Berne LLP associate Trevor J. Hardy joined the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s national activism advisory committee. The committee guides the society’s public policy and advocacy efforts to change the lives of people affected by multiple sclerosis.
ENSIGHT, PROFORMEX FORM PARTNERSHIP: Ensight, a life and annuity digital sales acceleration platform for insurance carriers, distributors and financial professionals, has partnered with in-force management platform, Proformex. The company will integrate Ensight’s quoting API platform to enhance Proformex’s intelligent inforce policy monitoring, which provides insurance agents and financial advisors oversight and visibility into in-force policy contract performance.
CMBA NAMES ATTORNEYS TO LEADERSHIP CLASS: Ulmer & Berne LLP attorney Ray Seiler and Frantz Ward LLP labor and employment partner Christina E. Niro were named to the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association’s Leadership Academy Class of 2020-21. The attorneys were chosen by the CMBA to participate in this 10-month leadership and professional development program. The program will begin on Sept. 24.
To submit news and photos for this column, send to editorial@cjn.org (include “Business Briefs” in the subject line), fax to 216-454-8200 or mail to 23880 Commerce Park, Suite 1, Beachwood, OH 44122.