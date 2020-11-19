On The Move
ULMER ADDS TWO: Ulmer & Berne LLP added two attorneys to its intellectual property and technology practice group in Cleveland. Brian Turung and Rita Kline bring expertise and industry-specific sophistication to the group’s growing team of more than 20.
CLEVELAND INSTITUTE OF MUSIC ADDS FIVE: The Cleveland Institute of Music’s Preparatory & Continuing Education Division added five teaching artists including assistant principal trumpet of The Cleveland Orchestra Lyle Steelman, German-American bass trombonist Sebastian Bell, and Russian-American violinist Maria (Masha) Andreini. Sam Bivens and Allen Yueh joined the preparatory division in music theory and in piano, respectively, as well as continuing their appointments in CIM’s distinguished music theory department. All are accepting new students.
MEYERS ROMAN ADDS FOUR: Meyers, Roman, Friedberg & Lewis added lawyers Nicholas C. York, Joseph M. Saponaro, Joni Todd and Michael Scheiman. All four attorneys bring legal and business leadership experience which will enhance the firm’s strategic capabilities offered to its clients.
Honors
KEYBANK MAKES SBA RATINGS: KeyBank secured a spot in the top ten in the Small Business Administration’s rankings. KeyBank now ranks seventh nationally among suppliers of 7(a) loans for the SBA’s FY 2020 and secured $316 million in approved 7(a) dollars over the course of the year. This is funding outside of KeyBank’s efforts through the Paycheck Protection Program, where KeyBank helped more than 43,000 small businesses acquire more than $8.1 billion in critical funding.
KEYBANK RECOGNIZED FOR EMPLOYMENT: KeyBank was recognized by the National Organization on Disability as a leading disability employer.
ULMER ATTORNEYS NAMED IN BENCHMARK: Ulmer & Berne LLP and 11 of its partners received honors in the 2021 edition of Benchmark Litigation. The following partners were recognized: Paul J. Cosgrove, product liability; Jeffrey S. Dunlap, general commercial litigation; Frances Floriano Goins, securities litigation; Paul R. Harris, general commercial litigation; Steven S. Kaufman, general commercial litigation; Linda E. Maichl, product liability; Amanda Martinsek, general commercial litigation; Jeffrey F. Peck, product liability; Frederic X. Shadley, business and commercial litigation, construction, product liability; Joseph P. Thomas, product liability; and Michael N. Ungar, general commercial litigation, securities litigation. Michael N. Ungar, chair of the litigation department, was also named to Benchmark’s list of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America for the seventh consecutive year. Benchmark also ranked Ulmer and four of the firm’s partners William D. Edwards, Jeffrey S. Dunlap, Stephanie E. Harley, and Kip Schwartz as labor and employment stars.
CIVISTA NAMED BEST BANK: Sandusky-headquartered Civista Bank was named one of the Best Banks to Work For in 2020. The Best Banks to Work For program was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group and identifies, recognizes and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction.
ULMER PARTNERS HONORED IN LAW JOURNAL: Ulmer & Berne LLP partners David W. Leopold and Vance V. VanDrake III were honored in the latest issue of The National Law Journal. In special supplements celebrating immigration and intellectual property attorneys across the country, Leopold was honored as an immigration trailblazer and VanDrake was honored as an intellectual property trailblazer.
FRANTZ WARD PRACTICE AREAS RECOGNIZED: Frantz Ward LLP was recognized in 28 practice areas in the 2021 U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Law Firms” list. The firm was recognized in the following areas: bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization Law; business organizations; commercial litigation; closely held companies and family businesses law; construction law; corporate law; education law; employee benefits law; employment law – management; family law; family law mediation; health care law; labor law – management; litigation – antitrust, construction, insurance, intellectual property, labor and employment, real estate, securities, tax, trusts and estates; mass tort litigation/class actions – defendants; professional malpractice law – defendants; real estate law; securities regulation; tax law; and trusts and estates law.
ULMER HONORED IN BEST LAWYERS: Ulmer & Berne LLP ranked in 42 categories in the 2021 U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” list. Among these rankings, Ulmer earned the highest “Metropolitan Tier 1” ranking in 25 categories. The firm is also ranked nationally in 17 categories. The firm was recognized as tier 1 in the following areas: banking and finance law; bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law; commercial litigation; construction law; corporate governance law; corporate law; employee benefits law; employment law – management; health care law; insurance law; litigation – antitrust, banking and finance, bankruptcy, construction, labor and employment, real estate, securities, trusts and estates; mass tort litigation/class actions – defendants; patent law; product liability litigation – defendants; real estate law; tax law; trademark law; and trusts and estates law.
Boards
CARDONE ELECTED TO CMAA BOARD: Frantz Ward LLP construction partner Thomas E. Cardone was elected vice president of the Construction Management Association of America Ohio Chapter board of directors for a two-year term. CMAA promotes the profession of construction management and the use of qualified construction managers on projects and programs. CMAA serves construction and program managers as an advocate in government arenas, both legislative and regulatory; as a promoter of high professional standards and certification; as a builder of market opportunities in specific fields like water infrastructure and school construction. The chapter provides scholarship programs, workshops, recognition of outstanding projects and accomplishments and advocacy for the profession on the local and regional level.
TUCKER ELECTED TO CMBF: Ulmer & Berne LLP partner Michael S. Tucker was elected to serve a three-year term on the board of directors of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation, the charitable fundraising arm of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association. The CMBF fund-raises for the CMBA’s nationally recognized “Lawyers Giving Back” public outreach and pro bono legal services.
MILESTONES ADDS FIVE: Milestones Autism Resources appointed: Keri Ash, senior project manager, Gilbane Building Co.; Timothy D. Goler, assistant professor, Norfolk State University; Ronna Kaplan, clinical supervisor and adjunct music therapy faculty, Cleveland State University; Charlotte Kennerly, intervention specialist, Cleveland Metropolitan School District; and Cynthia Port, of counsel, Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP, to its board of directors.
MISC
UNITEDHEALTHCARE SUPPORTS REMOTE LEARNING: Cleveland Metropolitan School District will receive $20,000 from UnitedHealthcare Vision toward remote learning, including for wifi hotspots or laptops. The donation is part of a national public awareness campaign focused on children’s eye health, helping support the well-being of young people as they spend more time learning remotely and using digital devices for fun. UnitedHealthcare Vision is donating a combined total of $100,000 to five school districts across the country as part of the UnitedHealthcare Eye Care Program designed to help address the unique eye-health challenges that young people may face.
SCANDLING EARNS OSHA CERTIFICATION: Frantz Ward LLP labor and employment attorney Jonathan M. Scandling earned certification in the OSHA 30 Outreach Training Program. He joins partner Christina E. Niro, also OSHA 30 certified, and several other Frantz Ward attorneys who represent and advise employers in all phases of compliance with the Occupational Safety and Health Act, the Mine Safety and Health Act, state administrative safety regulations and related workplace safety issues.
STONE APPOINTED TO SPECIAL COMMITTEE: Ulmer & Berne LLP attorney Andrea Stone was appointed by the city of Twinsburg to serve on a special review committee regarding the city’s declaration of racism as a public health crisis.
NDC AWARDED GRANT: Notre Dame College in South Euclid was awarded a five-year federal grant to enhance current and future students’ academic experience. The TRIO Student Support Services Grant will fund NDC’s Falcons’ Academic and Career Success and will serve approximately 140 students per year, a group largely comprised of first-generation students, low-income students, or students with learning differences. This grant will provide approximately $261,888 per year over five years, for a total of more than $1.3 million.
