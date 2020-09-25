On the move
AKRON CHILDREN’S ADDS RUSCH: Matt Rusch was appointed vice president of revenue cycle in the department of finance at Akron Children’s Hospital.
CLEVELAND INSTITUTE OF ART ADDS TWO: Jesse L. Grant and David Sigman have joined the senior leadership team at the Cleveland Institute of Art. Grant will serve as dean of students. Sigman will serve as vice president of enrollment management and marketing.
MILLER JOINS HOWARD HANNA: Howard Hanna Real Estate Services named Donna Miller manager of its Amherst office.
YMCA HIRES MUSSON: Misty Musson was appointed director, major gifts, at the YMCA of Greater Cleveland. She will work with the chief philanthropy officer in charting the organization’s course in financial development especially as it relates to cultivating and soliciting major gifts.
CCPL ADDS THREE: Cuyahoga County Public Library appointed Pamela Jankowski, Scott Morgan and Monique Good to director positions. Jankowski was appointed deputy director for public services. Morgan was appointed deputy director for support services. Good was appointed human resources director.
CBIZ HIRES COOK: Financial, insurance, advisory and other professional services provider CBIZ, Inc. appointed John Cook as president of its employee benefits service line. Cook will oversee the firm’s largest service line within the benefits and insurance division and drive the growth of the employee benefits business.
UTE JOINS OHSAA: Doug Ute was appointed executive director of the Ohio High School Athletic Association. The former coach, teacher, athletic administrator, principal and superintendent is OHSAA’s 11th leader in its 113-year history. Bob Goldring was interim executive director.
DEACONESS APPOINTS BELK: Deaconess Foundation selected Cathy Belk as its next president and CEO effective Oct. 12. Belk succeeds Deborah Vesy, who will retire. The Deaconess Foundation is a private foundation that helps people in need build careers that sustain them and their families.
Honors
HIRAM NAMED ONE OF BEST IN MIDWEST: Hiram College was named to the Princeton Review’s “Best in the Midwest” list. The 158 colleges that made the “Best in the Midwest” list are located in twelve Midwestern states: Ohio, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
CARVER NAMED TO FORBES LIST 2020: Carver Financial Services, Inc. President Randy Carver was named to Forbes’ 2020 list of Top Wealth Advisors for the fifth consecutive year.
VITAMIX RECOGNIZED BY ERC: Vitamix was recognized by ERC as one of 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent.
TAFT ONE OF BEST LAW FIRMS FOR WOMEN: Taft was recognized as one of the 2020 “Best Law Firms for Women” by Working Mother magazine. Taft was one of only 60 law firms to earn a spot on this list.
Boards
ERIEBANK OHIO APPOINTS CHAPPELL: Ulmer & Berne LLP partner Inajo Davis Chappell was appointed to the ERIEBANK Ohio advisory board. ERIEBANK is a division of CNB Bank.
FUEHRER TO YMCA OF GREATER CLEVELAND BOARD: Susan Fuehrer was appointed to the board of directors at the YMCA of Greater Cleveland. Fuehrer serves as MetroHealth’s president for the Institute for H.O.P.E.
CLEVELAND POLICE FOUNDATION BOARD APPOINTS DECHANT: The Cleveland Police Foundation board confirmed the appointment of Richard DeChant Jr. as its executive director. DeChant served as interim executive director for the past three months.
LAKE ERIE COLLEGE ADDS EIGHT TO BOARD: Eight new members joined the board of directors at Lake Erie College in Painesville: Casey O’Brien, Lisa Ward, Mike Bryan, Carol Porter, Kevin Malechek, Dr. Don DeCarlo, Peter Gerhart and Don Purtill.
SANDS ADDED TO NCAA BOARD: Cleveland State University President Harlan M. Sands was appointed to the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I board of directors representing the Horizon League. His four-year term began in August.
THOMAS NAMED TO CCPL BOARD: Cleveland Public Library appointed Teleangé Thomas to the library board of trustees. She was chosen by the board of education for the Cleveland Municipal School District which governs the library’s board of trustees.
Misc
FRANTZ WARD AWARDS ASHLIE’S EMBRACE: Frantz Ward LLP announced Ashlie’s Embrace won the 20 for 20 program (#20For20). The local nonprofit received nearly 2,500 of the contest’s 10,000 votes and will be awarded the top prize of $20,000 in cash provided by the firm.
HOWARD HANNA PARTNERS WITH BROWNS: Howard Hanna Real Estate Services is now the official real estate provider of the Cleveland Browns.
CLE FOUNDATION AWARDS YMCA: The Cleveland Foundation awarded the YMCA of Greater Cleveland a grant of $200,000 for expanding and enhancing Y-Haven’s recovery services during COVID-19. Y-Haven provides housing and drug and alcohol treatment to those struggling with homelessness and addiction.
LAKE ERIE COLLEGE COMPLETES COLLEGE HALL: Painesville’s Lake Erie College completed renovations to its College Hall with a grant from the American Express Partners in Preservation program, a partnership of the National Trust for Historic Preservation and the American Express Foundation.
RAPE CRISIS CENTER OPENS NEW OFFICE: The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center opened its new Clark-Fulton Office inside the Astrup Building, located at 2937 West 25th Street in Cleveland.
KEYBANK DONATES TO CMSD: KeyBank has donated $100,000 to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District to provide students with Wi-Fi hotspots to ensure connectivity in a remote learning environment.
