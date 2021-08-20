On the move
ULMER & BERNE ADDS LEADERSHIP: Ulmer & Berne added Jennifer Lawry Adams and Daniel A. Gottesman to its health care practice group with Partners as co-group leaders. Raymond D. Seiler was added as vice group leader.
LEC NAMES VICE PRESIDENT: Jennifer Schuller will join Lake Erie College’s executive team as vice president for advancement, beginning Sept 13.
REA & ASSOCIATES PROMOTES COBLENTZ: Cheryl Coblentz was named the new director of accounting services at Rea & Associates.
UCP’S OTTER TO RETIRE: Trish Otter will retire from her position as president and CEO of United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Cleveland, effective Dec. 31.
STELLA MARIS APPOINTS WALL: Stella Maris appointed Kelli L. Wall as its new director of development and advancement.
TURNER NAMED REGIONAL DIRECTOR: Erin Turner was named the Cuyahoga County regional director for Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio. She previously worked for the March of Dimes and The Salvation Army.
HOPKINS, NESTER JOIN BENESCH: David M. Hopkins and J. Phillip Nester joined Benesch as associates in the firm’s litigation practice group. Nestor also will be a member of the transportation and logistics group.
MILLENIAL HOUSING PROMOTES WEISS: Renee B. Weiss was promoted to general counsel for Millennia Housing Management.
JEWELL NAMED SENIOR VP: Cleveland State University named David N. Jewell as senior vice president of business affairs and CFO.
JOHNSON, HERDEG JOIN CUYAHOGA COUNTY: Andy Johnson was named as the new CIO for the department of information technology for Cuyahoga County. Paul Herdeg was appointed as the director of development for the department of development.
Honors
REA & ASSOCIATES RECOGNIZED: Rea & Associates secured a spot on the top 50 construction accounting firms list as compiled by Construction Executive. The publication recognizes the most influential construction accounting firms annually from a national list. Rea was also named one of the best firms in the accounting industry according to ClearlyRated.
TRI-C ANNOUNCES AWARD RECIPIENTS: Cuyahoga Community College presented its alumni awards to Terri S. Pope, Ariane Kirkpatrick and Harry Quiñones for contributions to the college and community since attending Tri-C. Tri-C Alumni Awards recognize alumni for their professional accomplishments and service to Northeast Ohio and the College. Honorees were selected from community nominations.
Boards
MARABITO NAMED INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR: CBIZ, Inc. appointed Richard T. Marabito as independent director to the company’s board of directors.
MT. SINAI WELCOMES NEW DIRECTORS: Mt. Sinai Health Care Foundation added Scott Cowen and Marcy L. Schwartz to its board of directors.
SUMMIT ARTSPACE ADDS THREE: Irene Prezelj, Michele Setzer and Stephanie Smith were named to the Summit Artspace board of directors.
TOTH NAMED GATHERING PLACE BOARD CHAIR: Westfield Bank president Mike Toth was named new board chair of The Gathering Place.
Misc.
FIRST CATHOLIC SLOVAK LADIES ASSOCIATION TO REBRAND: The First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association will now be known as CSLA Life.
KEYBANK GIVES GRANT TO FOOD BANK: The KeyBank Foundation will make a $1.5 million donation to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to help in its mission to bridge the meal gap and connect individuals with nutritious food and related services. Funding will go toward the food bank’s expansion project, which includes construction of a new facility on Coit Road in the Cleveland neighborhood of Collinwood.
CROSSCOUNTRY MORTGAGE, CLEVELAND BROWNS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP: CrossCountry Mortgage and the Cleveland Browns have teamed up for a long-term partnership that includes naming rights for the team’s “CrossCountry Mortgage Campus” training and administrative complex in Berea. The agreement also establishes CrossCountry Mortgage as the official mortgage partner of the Cleveland Browns.
To submit news and photos for business briefs, send to editorial@cjn.org (include “Business Briefs” in the subject line).