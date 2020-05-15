On the move
HIRAM ADDS ROTH: Taylor Roth was appointed head men’s basketball coach at Hiram College in Hiram. Roth comes from the University of Rochester in Monroe County, N.Y., where he served as the top assistant coach for the men’s basketball program.
FRANTZ WARD ADDS LISTON: Julia Liston joined Frantz Ward LLP as an associate in its litigation practice group. Liston focuses on representing clients in litigation matters. She previously worked at the U.S. Department of Justice for Interpol Washington and the Office of International Affairs, where she advised government lawyers and regulators on civil, criminal and international law issues.
AMS ADDS MARKS: Talent acquisition and management specialist Alexander Mann Solutions appointed Julie Marks senior vice president and head of growth in the Americas. Marks’ Fortune 500 experience includes executive leadership roles for the global business, ADP, including leading the sales, service and talent organizations.
ACLU ADDS HOPKINS: Elizabeth Hopkins was appointed director of organizing at the ACLU of Ohio. Hopkins is a Cincinnati resident who most recently served as the regional field manager for Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio. Prior to that, she served as project director and campaign manager for the AMOS Project in Cincinnati, a faith-based justice movement of the Ohio Organizing Collaborative, which she joined as a community organizer in 2016.
HOME INSTEAD ADDS POSNER: Debra Posner joined Home Instead Senior Care as director, business development. Home Instead has offices in Pepper Pike, Oakwood and Brecksville.
