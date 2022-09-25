On the move
CVLT APPOINTS MARKOWITZ: Cory Markowitz was appointed managing director of the Chagrin Valley Little Theatre.
WATKINS JOINS HAHN LOESER & PARKS: Gregory L. Watkins joined Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP’s Cleveland office as a partner in the business practice area.
YASINOW NAMED GROUP MANAGING ATTORNEY: Melissa Yasinow was named managing attorney of the education and Title IX group of Balin Law.
HIGHFIELD NAMED PRESIDENT AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR: Jennifer Highfield was appointed president and executive director of Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens.
LOESSIN JOINS CLEVELAND MUSEUM OF ART: Bruce Loessin was appointed as the interim chief development officer for the Cleveland Museum of Art.
SVENSON NAMED CHIEF SCIENCE OFFICER: Dr. Gavin Svenson was named the chief science officer of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, which is a newly created position.
WENDEL APPOINTED PRINCIPAL TROMBONE: Brian Wendel was appointed as principal trombone of The Cleveland Orchestra.
FELLENBAUM JOINS TUCKER ELLIS: Joshua Fellenbaum joined Tucker Ellis LLP in the international disputes practice in the Cleveland office.
KENDEL JOINS AKRON CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL: Dr. Nicole Kendel joined Akron Children’s Hospital’s Showers Family Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders Center as a pediatric hematologist-oncologist.
NEW HIRES JOIN BOBER MARKEY FEDOROVICH: Bober Markey Fedorovich hired Jennifer Bonds, administrative assistant; Madelyn Braun, recruitment coordinator; David Campbell, senior accountant for assurance and advisory services; Nick Hassinger, senior accountant for tax services; Devon LaRiccia, CPA, supervisor for tax services; Melissa Lieb, senior accountant for assurance and advisory services; Thomas Lyons, CPA, senior analyst for transaction advisory services; Kelly McCaffery, staff accountant for business advisory services; Michael Pond, senior analyst for transaction advisory services; Andrew Pribonic, staff accountant for assurance and advisory services; Orlando Scott, staff accountant for tax services; Nick Staser, staff accountant for assurance and advisory services; Caitlin Stemple, staff accountant for tax services; Thomas Wangler, staff accountant for assurance and advisory services; and Nate Wile, staff accountant, business advisory services.
NOTRE DAME COLLEGE NAMES NURSING DIRECTOR: Cheryl Biros was named director of the nursing division of Notre Dame College.
Boards
SUMMIT ARTSPACE ADDS FIVE : Gina Betti, Kristen Dowey Nervo, Jill Oldham, Roberta Rogers and Starleen Saulsberry were appointed to the Summit Artspace board of directors.
BELLEFAIRE BOARD APPOINTS SHLONSKY: Patricia Shlonsky, partner in-charge at Ulmer & Berne LLP, was appointed to the board of directors at Bellefaire Jewish Children’s Bureau.
Misc.
CLEVELAND MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY RECEIVES GRANTS: The Cleveland Museum of Natural History received two grants from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, totaling $475,160.
FRANKLIN MEDICAL BUILDING SOLD: The NNN Franklin Medical Building was sold to a buyer from California by The Cooper Commercial Investment Group.
TATARCHUK RECEIVES PATENT: Lauren Tatarchuk, inventor and CEO of HNTRESS, officially received her patent for HNTRESS.
COHEN & COMPANY HONORED: Cohen & Company was named one of the 2022 50 best accounting firms in the U.S. by INSIDE Public Accounting.
Compiled by Lydia Kacala, who was the Violet Spevack Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish News.
To submit news/photos for business briefs, send to editorial@cjn.org. Include “Business Briefs” in the subject line.