On the move
CSU ADDS FAISON: Vice Adm. Forrest Faison III was appointed senior vice president for research and innovation/chief health care strategy officer at Cleveland State University. Faison is a longtime health care administrator and senior military commander with experience in medical education and innovation.
CWRU ADDS SOLOMON: Longtime Ohio State University diversity leader Robert Solomon was appointed vice president for office for inclusion, diversity and equal opportunity at Case Western Reserve University.
HW FINANCIAL PROMOTES MARUSIC: Beachwood-based wealth management firm, HW Financial Advisors, promoted Andrew Marusic to principal. The John Carroll University graduate joined the firm as an intern in 2007.
DANCECLEVELAND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TO RETIRE: DANCECleveland Executive Director Pamela Young will retire Aug. 1. Young has guided the stand-alone-dance-only presenting organization for nearly 20 years.
FRANTZ WARD ADDS TEARE: Travis N. Teare joined Frantz Ward LLP as an associate in its labor and employment practice group. Teare focuses his practice on the representation of management in all aspects of labor and employment law.
CIVISTA ADDS KESSLER: Civista Bank added Carl Kessler as senior vice president, chief information officer. The Avon resident has more than 25 years of experience with technology and cybersecurity having served nearly 20 of those years working in the banking and financial industries.
MARCUM OPENS DOWNTOWN OFFICE: Accounting and business advisory firm Marcum LLP opened an office in downtown Cleveland on the eighth floor of the Fifth Third Center at 600 Superior Ave.
SIX PROMOTED IN SKODA MINOTTI-MARCUM MERGER: Six Marcum LLP midwestern executives were promoted to local, regional and national leadership roles: Patrick Carney, midwest COO; Alyson Fieldman, chief marketing strategy officer; Danielle Gisondo, office managing partner in Mayfield Village; Kenneth M. Haffey, partner-in-charge of national M&A; Laura Rohde, chief learning officer; and Heidi Williams, executive vice president of Marcum Search.
CMA APPOINTS SCATURRO: The Cleveland Museum of Art appointed Sarah Scaturro as the Eric and Jane Nord Chief Conservator. She will assume her responsibilities at the CMA in April.
IDEASTREAM ADDS GM: Jenny Northern was appointed general manager of ideastream’s public media stations, WVIZ/PBS, 90.3 WCPN and WCLV 104.9. Northern began serving in her new role on the ideastream executive leadership team in January, overseeing alignment and management of the organization’s television, radio and livestreaming platforms.
CAC PROMOTES PAULSEN: Jill M. Paulsen was promoted to executive director of Cuyahoga Arts & Culture.
TUCKER ELLIS ADDS ROME: Peter Rome joined Tucker Ellis LLP’s business department as a member of its corporate-mergers and acquisitions-securities practice group. His practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic alliances and exit strategies; debt and equity offerings, private equity and venture capital fund transactions and securities offerings; and executive leadership issues, including board and governance counseling, executive and incentive compensation, and corporate succession planning.
Boards
CUYAHOGA ARTS & CULTURE ADDS SCOTT TAYLOR: Michele Scott Taylor was appointed by Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish to serve on the Cuyahoga Arts & Culture board of trustees. Scott Taylor is the chief program officer at College Now Greater Cleveland. She serves on ideastream’s community advisory board and the board of Global Ambassadors Language Academy. She replaces former trustee Ken Miller.
CLEVELAND CLINIC ADDS FUJITA: Hiroyuki Fujita was named chair of Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital’s board of trustees, beginning Jan. 1. He succeeds Dr. Ronald Ross, who had chaired Hillcrest’s board of trustees since it was created in 2013.
UNITED WAY ADDS 11 BOARD MEMBERS: The United Way of Greater Cleveland added 11 members to its board of directors: Matt Carroll, Dr. Nabil C. Chehade, Joe DiRocco, Len Komoroski, Mary Ogden, Andrew “Randy” Paine, Jeffery K. Patterson, Tara Samstag, Carter E. Strang, Mary Ann Stropkay and Vanessa Whiting.
WEST SIDE CATHOLIC CENTER ADDS BENNETT: Frantz Ward LLP attorney Megan E. Bennett was elected to the West Side Catholic Center’s board of directors.
UCP ANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGES: Nonprofit organization United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Cleveland added six members to its board of directors: Rich Bucceri, Frank Gagliardi, Joe Mentrek, Kim Murphy, Mike O’Brien and John K. Pudelski. The following members have filled board leadership roles: Michael Maraldo, chair; Michael Obi, vice chair; David Pamer, secretary; Stacey Johnson, continuing as treasurer.
CCPL APPOINTS FIVE: William J. Leonard was appointed president of the Cuyahoga County Public Library board of trustees. Dean E. DePiero was appointed vice president and Allyn A. Davies was appointed secretary. CCPL board of trustees members Patricia A. Shlonsky and Edward H. Blakemore were re-appointed to the board for additional seven-year terms.
Misc.
BENNETT NAMED TO FDCC PROGRAM: Frantz Ward LLP attorney Megan E. Bennett was named to the Cleveland Class of 2020 of the Federation of Defense Corporate Counsel Ladder Down program. The Frantz Ward-sponsored yearlong program dedicated to empowering female attorneys began on Jan. 16.
FIALA EARNS WSET DIPLOMA: The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake’s certified wine specialist Lauren Fiala earned the Wine & Spirit Education Trust Level 4 Diploma in Wines. According to a news release, graduates of the United Kingdom-based academic program are recognized globally as authoritative wine specialists.
GUNTER AWARDED GRANT: The National Science Foundation has awarded the Cleveland Museum of Natural History’s Associate Curator of Invertebrate Zoology Dr. Nicole Gunter the Faculty Early Career Development Program grant.
KEYCORP WINS AWARD AND RECOGNITION: Key Private Bank, the wealth management division of KeyCorp, was awarded for the best “Private Banking Client Service” and Key Family Wealth, the multi-family office division of Key Private Bank, was named “Best Outsourced CIO” at the Private Asset Management Awards in New York City.
RUDOLPH NAMED TO FORBES LIST: HW Financial Advisors President Stephen Rudolph was named to Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2020.
