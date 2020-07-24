Advertorial
Buy Rite is a Beachwood-based, family-owned and -operated business ... frankly, one of the few remaining locally owned office supply companies in the area. Founded here in Cleveland over 30 years ago, we still operate with the same customer-focused approach.
Although we are known for new and used office furniture, we are also a source for all of your needs in office supplies, school supplies and now PPE supplies. When Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine shut down local businesses, I honestly had no idea if I was going to be allowed to be open or not. I never considered what I did as essential. Wow- was I wrong.
We were not only allowed to stay open, but needed to, because we could supply the hard to find, but very necessary products to help fight COCVID-19. I used my many years of networking to connect with vendors near and far. I set up a cash-and-carry store in my lobby and even provide curbside delivery. We continue to add to our inventory daily as the supply chain and manufacturers get caught up with demand. Buy Rite is able to help everyone from individuals working at home, schools re-opening, offices getting back to their workplace or personal PPE needs.
At Buy Rite, you will find:
- Free next-day delivery on supplies
- Free local delivery on furniture
- Free shredding
- Free ink and toner cartridge recycling
- Free computer, printer and monitor recycling
- Personal service on every order
Michelle Ryb
Buy Rite
23715 Mercantile Road
Beachwood,OH 44122
216-292-7112