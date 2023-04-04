Randy Carver, president of Carver Financial Services Inc. in Mentor, was recently recognized as one of the top 1,200 financial advisers in the United States and top three in Ohio.
“I am humbled by this recognition and appreciate the confidence our clients and community have placed in our team,” Carver said in a news release. “This award is truly the result of a team effort, and would not be possible without the dedication, professionalism, and hard work of everyone at Carver Financial.”
Rankings for the Barron’s award are based on data provided by around 6,000 of the nation’s most productive advisers. Factors included in the rankings: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. Investment performance isn’t an explicit component because not all advisers have audited results and because performance figures often are influenced more by client’s risk tolerance than by an advisor’s investment‐picking abilities. Barron’s listed their top 1,200, putting Carver in the top four-tenths of 1% of all advisers, according to the release
Carver has been recognized by Barron’s each year, since 2008.