Randy Carver, principal and president of Carver Financial Services Inc. in Mentor, was named No. 5 on the Forbes’ 2021 best-in-state list of top wealth advisers. This is the fifth consecutive year he was recognized.
“It is an honor and privilege to be recognized by Forbes and to be included with this group of elite advisors,” Carver said in a news release. “2020 was a challenging year and I believe this recognition truly reflects the dedication to excellence and professionalism of every team member at Carver Financial Services. I am sincerely grateful for the exceptional service and commitment, despite many challenges, that the Carver team provides to our clients and community.”
Every year, Forbes highlights top advisers across the country who were nominated by their firms and then researched, interviewed and assigned a ranking within their respective states and markets.
Carver and his team manage more than $2 billion in assets for clients globally, according to Carver.
More than 32,000 nominations were received and 161 advisers were recognized in Ohio.