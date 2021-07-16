CBIZ, a Cleveland-based provider of financial, insurance, and advisory services, recently acquired health care consultant Optumas of Scottsdale, Ariz.
Optumas specializes in providing actuarial services to state government health care agencies to assist in the administration of Medicaid programs. It has about $10.9 million in annual revenue and 33 employees, according to a news release, and the acquisition is intended to broaden the scope of services offered by Optumas and CBIZ to their respective government health care clients.
“We are excited to welcome the Optumas team to CBIZ and to strengthen our long-standing partnership of working side-by-side to serve our government health care clients,” Jerry Grisko, president and CEO of CBIZ, said in the release. “Optumas is a recognized leader in health care actuarial services and given the increasing complexity of health care delivery systems, this acquisition offers a unique opportunity to complement our growing government health care consulting practice. Working together, CBIZ and Optumas will accelerate future growth by providing our clients with more comprehensive and seamless solutions.”
Steve Schramm of Optumas stated in the release, “After years of collaboration, it was clear a strategic combination with CBIZ was in the best interest of our clients and employees. Combining our cutting-edge actuarial expertise with CBIZ’s government health care consulting services will provide our state Medicaid and other public sector clients with an unparalleled mix of consulting, strategy, and analytical resources to help them achieve their goals. We are excited to become a part of one of the leading national professional services providers whose culture and core values are strongly aligned with ours.”