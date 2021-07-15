CBIZ announced it has reached a settlement agreement in the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and UPMC Altoona v. CBIZ, Inc., CBIZ Benefits & Insurance Services, Inc., and Jon S. Ketzner lawsuit June 30. CBIZ will make a one-time payment of $41.5 million to UPMC.
The case was filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania in connection with actuarial services provided by a former employee and relates to a transaction that occurred eight years ago. UPMC sought compensatory damages of between $124 million and $266 million, plus interest and punitive damages.
Under the terms of the settlement, CBIZ will pay the one-time total settlement payment, which will impact 2021 second-quarter and full-year diluted earnings per share by $0.42, according to a news release.
According to the release, the settlement is not an admission of fault or wrongdoing on the part of CBIZ, Jerry Grisko, president and CEO of CBIZ, said in the release about the settlement.
“We are pleased to have the risk and uncertainty of this lawsuit behind us and to focus our time, attention and resources on opportunities to continue to build and support our team, serve our clients and invest in initiatives to accelerate the growth of our business. As of the end of May, our business continues to perform very well with earnings in line with expectations (aside from the impact of this settlement), strong cash flows, and a healthy balance sheet,” Grisko said.