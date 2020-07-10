I specialize in retail landlord and tenant representation throughout Northeast Ohio within CBRE’s retail services group. In my five-year career, my team has been able to deliver value and create results for our clients in the sale and leasing of property using CBRE’s world class resources and technology.
The need for technology and innovation has accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, so our team is doubling down on technology to stay connected with our clients, investors and broker counterparts. As most of the country was under stay-at-home orders, never has there been a better time to establish a web presence and create content to a captive audience via social media.
Social media is obviously not a new invention, however, commercial real estate has been slow to adapt to mainstream social media platforms relative to other industries. Social media platforms like LinkedIn, Zoom, Instagram, Facebook and Google Earth tours have replaced in-person property tours for the foreseeable future.
I believe in-person meetings will not be replaced post-COVID-19, but social media will continue to be a disruptor within the commercial real estate marketing ecosystem. Marketing properties on social media allows our team to maximize our outreach, efficiency and productivity while working from the comfort and safety of home.
While technology is evolving in my day-to-day brokerage life, it will be interesting to see how resilient the retail and restaurant industry will be as the pandemic continues and thereafter. The past decade witnessed market-share loss with the acceleration of e-commerce and mobile ordering. This move to online purchases has accelerated tremendously in response to the pandemic.
I do believe however, that the retail industry has, and will continue to be resilient, and I strongly feel tenants and landlords will continue to adapt to market conditions post- COVID-19.
Feel free to connect with me with any questions.
216-363-6453
Instagram: kevinmosscre
Facebook: Kevin Moss CRE