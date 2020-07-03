Meeting the challenge – CDJR of Willoughby automotive dealership.
Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Dealership in Willoughby serves community with innovation in response to COVID-19 crisis.
“These are challenging times for all of us. But we are here and have remained open, providing essential services and products our community need,” said Doug Masterson, general manager of CDJR Willoughby.
The Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership, centrally located in Willoughby, serves Cleveland, Bedford, Aurora, Painesville and all of Ohio. CDJR has recently updated its offerings with a unique range of services designed to address customer safety, confidence and comfort during all sales and service operations.
In addition to going above and beyond CDC recommended guidelines for sanitization and employee-guest interaction, Masterson and his staff have recently implemented these popular programs to increase guest safety and convenience:
Anytime anywhere demo, delivery and service, which brings dealership services to the comfort and safety of home. The entire CDJR inventory is online. Shoppers can request the vehicle of their choice direct delivered for a private demo and test drive, anytime, anywhere. All sales paperwork can be completed remotely.
One-on-one dealership and service appointments. Customers can request in store sales or service consultations with a single dealership representative to help maintain social distancing. One-step appointment tools are located at CDJRWilloughby.com.
No contact service drop-off. Request online or via the phone for a remote service consult and a convenient no touch drop-off.
To further assist customers during this time, Masterson and his staff have teamed up with manufacturers to offer unprecedented lease, purchase and finance opportunities. Available for a limited time only, shoppers are invited to contact the dealership to discuss their needs as soon as possible. CDJR remains committed to providing a welcoming and safe experience for all guests.
Visit CDJRWilloughby.com or contact sales at 440-306-6085.