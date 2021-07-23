ADVERTORIAL
Shop The Original.
Home to over 75 independent shops and restaurants, the tree-lined village center of Chagrin Falls has been delivering Main Street charm for over 100 years. In these times when we all try to “shop local,” why settle for an imitation lifestyle center? Discover the authentic experience they all try to replicate with a trip to Chagrin Falls.
Chagrin Falls Annual Sidewalk Sale starts on Thursday, July 29 and runs through Saturday, Aug. 1. This event has served as a local shopping destination for over 70 years. This year’s Sidewalk Sale will feature free transportation around town on the Rocket Car Friday and Saturday, as well as free music and children’s entertainment.
During your visit, check out the quickly developing food scene. Have you experienced Yours Truly’s rooftop deck? The Brazilian Batuqui Chagrin Falls is the latest hot spot with a beautiful patio out front ( and plenty of parking in back!) PubFrato, pub-style food, in the old Raintree space and Etalian, Naples-style individual pizzas from chef Eddie Tancredi in Bell Street Park along the upper waterfall, both open this summer. 17 River offers a beautiful view of the natural waterfall from its multilevel decks. Chef Art Pour has announced the opening of a sushi restaurant in town as well.
It’s been a long time since Taggart’s Toys left Main Street, and everyone was excited to see a branch of Apple Jax Toys (also in Lakewood) open two weeks ago. And although new spaces are always interesting, some of the most popular local retail has been in business for decades. Chagrin Hardware is a treasure trove and The Popcorn Shop is still serving popcorn and ice cream to legions of visitors every day.
If you haven’t experienced Chagrin Falls, this summer is the perfect time to discover this authentic village.
Visit online at: downtownchagrinfalls.com