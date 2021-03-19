ADVERTORIAL
Our salon is located in Willoughby Hills, where the “city meets the country.”
We are located just east of S.O.M. Center (State Route 91) on Chardon Road (U.S. Route 6). We are a group of highly-experienced professionals in the fields of hair and skin.
We offer services in all aspects of hair, such as cutting, color, highlighting and hair straightening, as well as various services in skincare and waxing.
Our professionals have a minimum of 25 years each. In addition, some have also worked as educators within their field of expertise. For those of you out there that have COVID-19 concerns, we each have our own “salon” within the salon – so you never have to feel uncomfortable sitting within a large group of patrons and salon workers.
Your safety, comfort and satisfaction are our biggest concerns. We all try to use the most natural products available, for both the safety and health of our clients and our professionals.
Chevuex | 216-280-1340
Willo-Hair | 440-477-7066
Skincare by Natalie | 440-317-1089
35005 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092