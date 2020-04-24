Cleveland Health Institute logo

Because our local small-business operators have been significantly impacted by COVID-19, the Cleveland Jewish News wants to do our part to show our support and reinforce to our readers the need to support our local businesses during and after the stay-at-home order. We are pleased to provide this space, for those who responded to our offer, to be able to tell their pandemic story to our readers. These appear in the words of our businesses and have only been edited for brevity, grammar and style to best reflect their words.

CHI, the Cleveland Health Institute, is dedicated to delivering health care with compassion, humility and integrity. We offer a full spectrum of services ranging from triaging acute care to diagnosing and managing chronic illness to practicing precise personalized medicine. We do this by emphasizing gene compatible lifestyles through predictive testing, preventive measures, personalized programs and patient education, enabling true partnership and full participation in creating health.

We have adopted the following in order to continue to care for our staff and CHI patients:

Telemedicine for scheduled consultations and follow up appointments

Secure email or fax for all administrative forms, patient histories and lab requisitions

Mail test kits with pre-paid labels to ship directly to labs

COVID-19 prevention recommendations and kit

Ship directly to our patients or provide curb side pickup for pharmaceutical grade targeted nutritional support for the immune system or to balance your neuroendocrine system to help with fear, anxiety, fatigue or depression

Emergency patient phone service 24/7

Upgrading CLE-CHI.com featuring an online store, contact us and ask your questions and the library of current relevant featured articles, like “COVID 29 and Creating Maximum Immunity: A Vaccine will not Cure the Problem”

Dr. Tonya S. Heyman, Medical Director

