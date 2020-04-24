CHI, the Cleveland Health Institute, is dedicated to delivering health care with compassion, humility and integrity. We offer a full spectrum of services ranging from triaging acute care to diagnosing and managing chronic illness to practicing precise personalized medicine. We do this by emphasizing gene compatible lifestyles through predictive testing, preventive measures, personalized programs and patient education, enabling true partnership and full participation in creating health.
We have adopted the following in order to continue to care for our staff and CHI patients:
Telemedicine for scheduled consultations and follow up appointments
Secure email or fax for all administrative forms, patient histories and lab requisitions
Mail test kits with pre-paid labels to ship directly to labs
COVID-19 prevention recommendations and kit
Ship directly to our patients or provide curb side pickup for pharmaceutical grade targeted nutritional support for the immune system or to balance your neuroendocrine system to help with fear, anxiety, fatigue or depression
Emergency patient phone service 24/7
Upgrading CLE-CHI.com featuring an online store, contact us and ask your questions and the library of current relevant featured articles, like “COVID 29 and Creating Maximum Immunity: A Vaccine will not Cure the Problem”
Dr. Tonya S. Heyman, Medical Director