Civista Bank was named by American Banker as one of its Best Banks to Work for in 2021 for the ninth consecutive year.
American Banker determines the Best Banks to Work For through a two-step process. The first step involves the evaluation of participating companies’ workplace policies, practices and demographics and in the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace, according to a news release.
“Much of this award is based on employee feedback, which makes it all the more special to our organization,” Civista Bank President and CEO Dennis Shaffer said in a news release. “Employee satisfaction, engagement, and a sense of belonging enables our team to better serve our customers and our community. We are truly grateful for our employees.”