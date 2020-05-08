Dear Cleveland Jewish News readers,
On behalf of Classic Lexus and from our family to yours, we hope that you are staying healthy and safe during this COVID-19 Pandemic.
The automotive business has been declared essential by the state of Ohio and we are here for any of your automotive emergency needs. Transportation is that essential need for most all of us and we want to make sure if a customer’s vehicle needs any kind of service or if it is in need of replacement that we are here for those circumstances.
You will find many safety procedures that have been put in place from the very beginning here at Classic Lexus. There is continuous cleaning and disinfecting of our dealership going on throughout the day, every day. Social distancing is a priority in addition to wearing masks and gloves. Gloves are being changed by all employees throughout the process. You will see taped-off spots on the floor to help make it very simple to know where to stand and keep at a safe distance. In addition to our floor spacing, desks being used with customers also have a Plexiglas shield to provide extra safety for both our guests and our employees.
We are educating our customer ahead of time on this safety process. This is very important to make the customer feel more comfortable as well as our employees on how everything will be handled in our service department or on the showroom floor.
The customer experience has always been a top priority at Classic Lexus and although the process has changed a little during these challenging times, we will make sure it is safe and to the highest of standards so that you can still experience amazing.
Matthew Dietz
General Manager