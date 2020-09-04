Cle Smiles

Specialty: Cosmetic and family dentistry

Special Interests: Veneers, whitening, clear correct and dental rehab

What Sets Her Apart: Experience, continued education, technology and painless delivery

Education: Bachelor of Science, John Carroll University; Doctor of Dental Surgery, The Ohio State University; Las Vegas Institute for Cosmetic Dentistry; Spears Institute for Restorative Dentistry

Technologies: It is at Dr. Niki’s core to deliver amazing results by using superior materials and products with artistic ability and knowledge to exceed a patient’s expectations.

Professional Affiliations: American Dental Association, Ohio Dental Association, Greater Cleveland Dental Society, American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry

Community Involvement: Dr. Niki coaches kids volleyball and basketball teams and helps with the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Most Gratifying part of her work: Helping people improve their smiles and rid them of pain to increase their quality of life and have them smiling every day.

Cle Smiles by Dr. Niki

15901 Hilliard Road, Lakewood

216-226-3800

Drnikicochran.com

