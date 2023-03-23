Cleveland Chemical Pest Control celebrates 120 years
Local business serves five generations of customers
Most Americans remember 1929 as a year of devastation, as the stock market crash and the subsequent Great Depression brought the nation to its knees. But the Kirchner family also remembers 1929 as a time of promise: It was the year William E. Kirchner and his wife, Lucile, purchased a pest control business that would benefit their family for generations to come.
The company, Cleveland Chemical Company, was founded in 1903. The Kirchners acquired it in 1929 for $2,500 (paid in $100 monthly installments!). In the century since, the Kirchner family has built Cleveland Chemical Pest Control Inc. into a thriving business that serves residential and commercial customers across Northeast Ohio through four divisions: Cleveland Chemical Pest Control, Lake Wildlife Services, Glenridge Pest Control and Avalon Pest Control.
Now celebrating its 120th anniversary, Cleveland Chemical Pest Control relies on the same formula that has helped it succeed through five generations.
“My family’s commitment has never wavered: We provide, and have always provided, the highest level of service to every customer who trusts us with their pest management needs,” says Bill Kirchner, president. “Our primary goal is to protect our customers’ health and property, as well as the environment.”
Kirchner says, “We attribute our success to the dedication of every person who works here and we are all committed to serving Northeast Ohio and continuing to build our company to serve generations to come.”
In the industry, Kirchner is a member and past president of the Ohio Pest Management Association and the National Pest Management Association. In the community, he is a member of the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce, Cuyahoga County Bed Bug Task Force and various other professional business associations.
