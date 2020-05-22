Though our physical doors are closed, the Western Reserve Historical Society virtual doors remain open, and our mission to inspire people to discover the American experience by exploring the tangible history of Northeast Ohio continues.
While WRHS is not considered an essential business under Gov, Mike DeWine’s “Stay at Home” order which is now a “Stay Safe Ohio” order, there are essential functions that must be maintained during the closure period, including buildings and grounds maintenance of all of our properties, 24-hour security and animal care at Hale Farm & Village. That work continues.
Additionally, we are finding creative ways to bring your history to you as our highest priority, and we are committed to providing fresh content via all of our digital channels. We are on social media @clestartshere and @halefarm.
Residents can also explore our new History At Home pages for fun, engaging and educational content for all ages. This content includes a blog that look at Cleveland Then & Now, an opportunity to find answers to your history questions with “Ask the Historian,” family activity resources, educator toolbox of curriculum-based resources and access to the Smithsonian Digital Resources.
Each week, we are launching new content. Our weekly Then & Now articles are carefully selected to help us make sense of the present through a deeper understanding of the past. You can view last week’s edition of Then & Now here. The public can subscribe to this email by visiting wrhs.org.
Please don’t hesitate to reach out for more information on any of these digital resources. Thank you.
Angie Lowrie, Director
Cleveland History Center