ADVERTORIAL
Mark your calendars! This Friday, June 25, join Cleveland Play House as we announce our upcoming 2021-22 season!
At 1 p.m. EST, tune into our FREE virtual season announcement on YouTube to learn all about this incredible roster of thoughtful, entertaining plays! For this 106th season, we will produce shows for you that uplift hope, possibilities and pathways to recovery and renewal. Join us to celebrate!
After one of our most unique seasons ever, we are so excited to bring in-person theater back, starting October 2021! Cleveland Play House thanks all of our dedicated, supportive audience members for creating a community of virtual connection during this challenging, thought-provoking period, and we can’t wait to welcome you back to your seats in the theaters!
Let’s celebrate this new season together! Tune in June 25 at 1 p.m. EST to discover a thrilling slate of plays that inspire connection, belonging and joy. We’ll see you there!
Don’t forget to RSVP to this special FREE event!
For more information, visit clevelandplayhouse.com
REGISTRATION INFORMATION:
The event premieres Friday, June 25 @ 1 p.m. EST, and will be available on-demand after it has premiered.
The event can be streamed through your computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone via YouTube.
Registration is required. Viewing access is FREE.
After registering via our website, you will receive a Cleveland Play House Order Receipt sent to the email you provide in the Shipping portion. Please confirm that your information (especially your email) is correct.
You will be emailed the viewing link on Friday, June 25.
Cleveland Play House
1407 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44115
216-400-7000