Clothes Mentor is a totally new kind of resale store for all women, sizes 0-3x and maternity. We offer desirable brands at great prices to enhance your wardrobe. Your life is always changing and we help you meet your needs by growing and adapting your wardrobe in the most cost effective way possible.
We buy and then resell your better name brand, “gently-used ” items that are in style and in good condition, smart and stylish apparel, shoes, designer handbags, jewelry and accessories. Our stores are cleaned hourly, and are bright and organized.
Clothes Mentor pays cash on the spot all day, everyday. We offer cash to you for the items we need in our inventory. All items must be freshly laundered and in a laundry basket or plastic tote. We buy from you, what our customers want to buy in our store.
Our employees and our customers are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to keep our customers and our employees safe. Fitting rooms are open and cleaned regularly for customers. Jump start your fall shopping by stopping in this weekend when we will be matching the state for double the savings.
Our family owned business has been helping customers buy and sell gently used items for over 10 years in the Cleveland area.
We are open everyday to accommodate women’s busy schedules. Monday through Saturday 10 a.m to 7 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m. We stop buying from you one hour before we close.
Not ready to leave the house yet? You can shop our new online site for your fashion needs. Pick up in store or get free shipping when you spend $100, Mayfieldheightsoh.clothesmentor .com
Clothes Mentor Mayfield Heights
6145 Mayfield Road
Mayfield Heights, OH 44124
440-646-9640
Mayfieldheightsoh.clothesmentor.com (shop at this site)
Clothes Mentor North Olmsted
25373 Lorain Road
North Olmsted, OH 44070
440-617-6013
Clothes Mentor Strongsville
15143 Pearl Road
Strongsville, OH 44136
440-238-8300
Hours 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday
Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday
We are on Facebook and Instagram