Cohen & Company announced Dec. 6 it plans to expand its footprint in Northeast Ohio, adding more than 60 new jobs and retaining 320 positions. The firm will expand throughout its three Ohio locations, including at its Cleveland headquarters, and Akron and Youngstown offices. The Ohio Department of Development approved the project for tax credit assistance at its meeting Dec. 6.
“Northeast Ohio has been our home since we opened our doors nearly 45 years ago,” Cohen & Company CEO Randy Myeroff said in a statement. “We are grateful for the support the region has given us, and we know how critically important it is to give back. Adding jobs and recommitting to this region’s continued development and rising star status is truly exciting for us.”
According to the statement, Cohen & Company chose to expand in Northeast Ohio given its longtime commitment to the success of the region and strong partnerships with the area’s numerous universities and colleges. An economic development team composed of JobsOhio, Team NEO, Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, city of Youngstown and the Ohio Department of Development worked with company executives to ensure the organization grew its operations in the region.
“The Northeast Ohio Region has a strong and supportive business community with a 100-plus-year heritage in financial services, part of our growing, world-class professional services cluster,” Team NEO CEO Bill Koehler said in a statement. “Along with our local partners, ODOD and JobsOhio, Team NEO, we welcome Cohen & Company’s expansion here and are committed to working with company leaders to ensure their ongoing success and growth of their business.”