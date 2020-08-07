Advertorial
Couples facing divorce are also facing unprecedented challenges with the current pandemic. Most courts are opening gingerly for in-person hearings or postponing contested cases. Judges are encouraging parties to resolve their cases without court intervention. My divorce practice focuses on resolution work – helping people end their marriages and achieve what’s most important to them by resolving disputes respectfully and constructive-ly without litigation.
Many clients want a “menschie” dissolution for their children’s sake as well as their own. They know that ongoing conflict and hostility can hurt children more than the divorce itself. They don’t want to fight in court and they don’t want a judge to make decisions about their children, property and finances. Depending on the situation, if needed, we involve my team of divorce financial planners, business valuation and/or mental health professionals. During the pandemic, thanks to videoconferencing, we are able to continue mediations, collaborative divorces, lawyer-negotiations and other constructive, interest-based dissolution processes that help people come to mutually satisfying and more durable agreements.
I’ve been using videoconferencing for years when parties were not available in-person. Since March, it just made sense to continue my ongoing and new mediations, collaborative divorces, and selected dissolution cases using a secure Zoom link. The technology provides the opportunity for everyone to virtually meet all together or in separate break out rooms.
Whether I am the attorney for one spouse or the mediator for both, people appreci-ate learning about their many out-of-court options for divorce. Regardless of which settlement or resolution process they choose, clients are finding videoconferencing to be effective in enabling us to safely and conveniently come to agreements that work for both of them.
