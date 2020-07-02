Advertorial
Core Elite Wellness Fit Cryotherapy studio is one of its kind in Northeast Ohio. We have medical background and over 30 years of experience. Our state-of-the art facility offers TRUE, AUTHENTIC WHOLE BODY THERAPY and up to 10 different services under the same roof.
Short time periods of exposure to very low temperatures (cryotherapy) mobilizes the immune system by increasing the numbers of circulating white blood cells, reducing cortisol by increasing endorphins, and improving blood circulation with subsequent removal of toxins.
In addition to cryotherapy, we offer other individual treatments, each within separate rooms, including NuCalm, Ideal Body and Face Bionexis, Joovv Red Light Therapy, Cocoon Pro Pod sauna, Advanced Compression with BoaMax2 and NormaTec, and Pagani Cryo T-Shock, a painless therapy for helping eliminate fat and smooth out cellulite.
We treat clients from all different backgrounds, from a young 10-year-old athlete to forever young 80-year-old. We address post chemotherapy cancer recovery, anti-aging, pain management, menopause, body weight concerns, inflammations, MS and more. We evaluate our clients’ health, concerns and utilize services that best suit their needs.
We treat only one client at a time and offer three changing rooms for your convenience. All of our caregivers wear facial masks, and temperature checks are required upon entry into our facility for both clients and our caregivers. Our facility has a brand new HVAC air filtration system. We invite you to make an appointment and come see all we can offer for yourself. Read about these treatments, testimonials and more atcryotherapyhealthcare.com.
Core Elite Wellness Fit Cryo
33315 Aurora Road, Solon, OH 44139
Located in Solon Square Shopping Center
440-600-2655