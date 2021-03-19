ADVERTORIAL
Crooked River Building Supply was formed by Floyd Maxwell and Mike Kovach out of a shared passion and longevity in the building materials industry. After individual careers spanning decades spent growing relationships with builders, contractors and homeowners in Northeast Ohio, they decided to build a team of the most qualified professionals in the industry. That collaboration of experts turned into Crooked River Building Supply, headquartered in Warrensville Heights, Ohio.
The Crooked River team, led by Floyd and Mike, brings a over 200 years of collective experience to the table. We believe every home is a sanctuary. Each detail should be executed with care and precision. That is why we have built a collaborative team of the most knowledgeable product experts and experienced carpenters in the industry. Together with you, we provide customized window, door, and millwork options and solutions, including the installation of Marvin windows and doors for replacement, to our partner clients across Northeast Ohio.
Whether you are an architect, builder or homeowner, we will work closely with you to determine the right products for your budget and your application. We are committed to educating you at every step of the process, from the initial product selection through the installation and beyond, making your vision for your home a reality.
We understand that it can be overwhelming selecting the right products for your home whether you are building new, adding on or renovating existing. Our team will help you select products that complement one another while also honoring your unique style and material preferences. It is our priority to be a partner to our customers through every step of the construction process.
19106 Miles Road
Warrensville Heights, OH 44128