Advertorial
If you dream it, we can build it.
Crystal Illusions Architectural Art Glass was founded in 1981 in the basement of its owner Billy Klausner and incorporated in 1987. As Billy’s talent, expertise, highest work ethic and his products gained popularity the business grew. Billy brought on Tom, an incredibly gifted artist and they became partners.
Throughout the years the product line has been greatly expanded from etched and colored glass to leaded, slumped, recycled, and laminated. The diversity of products that Crystal Illusions creates ensures to have just the right pieces for your home or business. Billy and Tom eventually established their showroom on Richmond Road, near Miles Road in Bedford.
The spectacular showroom surrounds you with art glass creating an extraordinary impression which speaks directly to the level of quality and design that goes into all their products. The glass installations they have completed bring your vision to life. Whether it’s unique entry way doors, custom vessels or shower enclosures, gorgeous tops or railings, Crystal Illusions craftsmen left their signature style in many landmarks, residences and businesses in Northeastern Ohio. The work is created right here on their premises and installed by qualified, licensed and insured professionals.
Today Crystal Illusions is one of the most highly-regarded architectural art glass company in Cleveland, with products that range in functionality, size and beauty.
Crystal Illusions Architectural Art Glass
5120 Richmond Road (near Miles Road)
Bedford Heights, OH 44146
216-292-9959