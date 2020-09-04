Advertorial
Celebrating on Zoom? CustomSiddur can help!
Everything is changing in real time, and b’nai mitzvah celebrations are no exception. Suddenly, we have to stay physically distant from our loved ones, even at the most exciting moments of our lives. But one silver lining is that with Zoom, even relatives and friends who might not have been able to attend in person can now feel like they are part of the action.
The best way to help all your guests follow and participate in the service is to put a book in their hands! No need to occupy precious real estate on the screen with prayers and Torah verses; the spotlight is on the bimah, where it belongs.
CustomSiddur will work with you and your clergy to create a unique siddur that has exactly the prayers that will be recited at that service, plus the Torah and Haftarah readings, your welcome letter to your guests, memorials, and readings and graphics with special meaning for your family. A glorious full-color, custom-designed cover and quality soft cover printing and binding make these books a keepsake that will have particular meaning when we are all looking back at this strange pandemic time.
FUN IDEA: Send out a family pack with prayer books, yarmulkes, and a handful of jelly candies to throw (at the screen) to start the new Jewish adult off to a sweet life!
CustomSiddur has been creating beautiful, customized prayer books for all kinds of Jewish events since 2003. We have copyright permissions for Conservative, Orthodox, Reconstructionist and Reform services with correct Hebrew and translations. Check out examples of our covers at customsiddur.com, and then let us help you imagine your own.
