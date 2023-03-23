Cuts N Curls can handle everything, from your little one’s first haircut, your teen’s trendy razor-designed style, to cuts and full services for mom and dad. Kids can sit in vehicle-themed hair stations, like a police car, hello kitty car, NASCAR, or a Hummer SUV and watch their favorite video. They also offer ear piercing, a popular service for kids of all ages.
Older kids and adults can sit in typical salon chairs for their experience. And for kids anxious about having their own haircut, seeing mom or dad enjoying the salon’s services helps them get comfortable with the experience, as well. As an added benefit, games like Skee-ball and basketball keep kids busy while mom or dad have their hair done.
In addition, each stylist has been trained by Autism Speaks, making them uniquely qualified to provide a safe and worry-free experience for kids with special needs. In fact, Cuts N Curls is listed as a recommended personal care resource on the livespecial website.
All products they carry are organic and nontoxic, with no harmful additives like parabens or sulphates, including Original Sprout, Mixed Chicks™ products for curly hair, and the Fairytale lice repelling line. Cuts N Curls also features a wide variety of hair accessories. The products they feature are made by local moms, from hair clips and headbands to apparel, spirit wear and zipper pulls. As well as carrying a wide variety of unique toys, perfect for all ages!
The salon also features private camps during breaks from school that provide hairstyles for boys or girls along with crafts and tattoos while giving parents a break for a few hours. Cuts N Curls is also a great place to host your child’s birthday party. In fact, online parenting resource Hulafrog members voted Cuts N Curls No. 1 as the best kids’ party venue in Northeast Ohio three years in a row.
Join the fun and schedule your next haircut at Cuts N Curls. Call 440-542-1750.
Cuts n Curls
6025 Kruse Drive
Solon, OH 44139
440-542-1750