Effects of COVID-19 on Jewish-owned business in Cleveland. At midnight March 16, 2020, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine closed all gyms in Ohio. Cyrano’s Place, a fencing club in Lakewood owned by 2013 Maccabiah Gold medalist coach Sara Kass was no exception. She locked the doors and shed a tear for the uncertainty being closed would cause her club.
‘It felt like a death,” Kass said of her mourning period that followed. But, like so many she “reinvented” herself. “I didn’t know when we could reopen, so, I needed to do something to keep us alive.”
Over the next many weeks, Kass would make training videos. Some would be approved by the U.S. Fencing Coaches Association. Many would reach her friends all over the world, from India to Togo. The hope is to reach 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 view hours to get the channel monetized to compensate for lost income due to the close. The Cyrano’s Place channel is over a third of the way there.
Cyrano’s Place reopened May 26 with new safety protocols in place, including a class schedule that allowed for social distancing. However, many students were not comfortable returning. Club income is based on students paying for memberships utilizing classes.
In addition to in-person classes offered, a once a week virtual class was offered. But people have been slow to show up for that class. Many fencing clubs in the United States are looking to rebuild as if they are new companies. Some clubs have closed their doors permanently. Kass does not plan to be one of those clubs.
Cyrano’s Place has been the recipient of one grant from the city of Lakewood and a loan from First Federal of Lakewood.
Supplemental income comes from hosting tournaments, which are not yet sanctioned by US Fencing Association nor the State of Ohio. Another form of income is from summer camps. Normally one would be hosted in June and another in July. The June camp was canceled. This year, Kass hopes to host at least one camp. However, there will be no more than nine students and no assistant coach.
“I can’t afford to pay someone to help,” she said.
Cyrano’s Place
15639 Madison Ave
Lakewood, OH 44107
216-227-3835