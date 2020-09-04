Advertorial
During these precarious times, Davis Bakery and Deli is committed to providing the local area with the essentials. All of our staff members and customers are required to wear masks on the premises.
Our Woodmere location is OPEN DAILY 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Our Warrensville Heights location is OPEN Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
OUR DINING ROOM and OUTDOOR PATIO IS OPEN AND TABLES ARE SAFELY DISTANCED TO PROVIDE A COMFORTABLE EXPERIENCE. Additionally, we have implemented rigorous hourly sanitation protocols for the safety of our staff and patrons.
We want to help! In order to better serve our loyal patrons during these times, in addition to offering our carryout option, we are also providing curbside service. Simply call your order in ahead of time and we will load it right into your car. We are also partnered with DeliverMeFood.com, Uber Eats, Doordash and GrubHub, if you would like food delivered directly to your home. You can also feel free to call us for more information about our in-house delivery options. Our Box Lunches are a phenomenal option for meetings and gatherings in which food contact can be eliminated.
So whether you need our fresh baked breads, premium deli meats or simply a delicious coconut bar while hunkered down, we are still here for you. While social distancing is imperative, keeping our community united is all the more crucial; please continue to support your local, independent businesses to the best of your ability during this time. Please stay well and healthy!
– The Davis Family
Davis Bakery and Deli
Daily: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
28700 Chagrin Blvd
Woodmere, OH 44122
216-292-3060
Place your Rosh Hashanah Dinner order by Monday, Sept. 14
Place your Break Fast tray order by Wednesday, Sept. 23