Advertorial
As in every other business today, the real estate world is ever changing. The pandemic has affected the housing industry in many ways. I was speaking with a decorator friend who told me that her main business today is in redesigning spaces.
Families today need more “defined” work space and the “open kitchen” concept doesn’t function as well for privacy. We continue to use every necessary precaution when showing properties. When holding an open house, I request that only one family enter at a time and everyone needs to wear a mask. Buyers are anxious to make their move before the school year begins, even more so today than in previous years.
Families don’t know what school will look like and, again, defining work stations is critical. I have a family that needed to purchase a home in two days but, fearing air travel, drove across the country to do so. Another family bought a home after viewing only my Matterport and 3D tours. Interest rates are at an all-time low and multiple offer bidding is at an all-time high.
Another trend that has emerged is utilizing outdoor living space. I have buyers who are anxious to move into their beautiful new home because their daughter’s wedding reception has been postponed and they are now planning a small gathering in their spectacular new gardens. Life is moving forward, dreams will still come true, and home will always be our safe haven.
