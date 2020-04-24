It is 9 a.m. I am dressed and ready for my workday to begin. One hour ago, I was on a Zoom Realtor conference which is held every day to discuss our “new normal” business activities, and I will soon be jumping on my “usual” Tuesday Zoom office meeting.
Today, I am going to accompany a showing on one of my listings. It begins with a side-door entrance equipped with mask, gloves and wipes. I go through this now familiar process of disarming the security, turning on the lights, and unlocking the front door.
Then, the buyers and their Realtor, equipped with masks and gloves, are now given “the OK” to enter through the front, as I sneak back out the side door.
Once the showing is complete, we reverse that order and I turn off all lights and secure the home. Business as usual? No, of course not. We have a long road ahead of us until we can exchange the traditional pleasantries of shaking hands at first introduction to our clients and concluding with those hugs that follow from the purchase or sale of their home.
No virus can dash our hopes and dreams. Young couples will still marry, young families will still want to grow, empty nesters will still want to downsize (or right size), people will still pursue career advancements, and sadly we will all lose loved ones, forcing us to sell family homes.
Last week, I transferred title on a home for my sellers who now live at Judson Manor. The buyers are a young couple who had planned to marry in May and then honeymoon in Italy thereafter. I hope they will still be able to marry in May and honeymoon to Italy in the future, but in the meantime they have the comfort of their new home in which to focus on their dreams and future together.
In this unprecedented time, Zoom is the way I have stayed connected to my work and clients via virtual meetings. All of my listings will soon have Matterport virtual tours and all my contracts are signed via Dotloop.
While this is the difficult new norm, it is not the first time we have faced challenges in our industry. I vividly remember selling real estate during the 1980s when interest rates were 21% and sellers were forced to incentivize buyers with Purchase Money Mortgages (acting as the lender) at lower interest rates.
Sellers still had a need to sell during the recession, and buyers still wanted to build upon their dreams during that time. Even through this difficult time, we still were able to bring buyers and sellers together. We face a different challenge today as the coronavirus has changed the landscape of real estate in a few short weeks. Current interest rates are at an all-time low and buyers want to purchase new homes. Sellers know that there is less competition today than during our usual “spring selling season” and thus see an opportunity to move forward with the sale of their homes. Despite the adversity that we face in making these transactions happen, we are once again doing what it takes to bring buyers and sellers together.
We are being socially responsible. We are social distancing. We have so much to be thankful for and have so much to offer the less fortunate. We dream of home ownership and we envision what is to come of our future.
In Fred Rogers’ words: “Often when you think you’re at the end of something, you’re at the beginning of something else.”
As spiritual teacher Eckhart Tolle once said: “Life will give you whatever experience is most helpful for the evolution of your consciousness.”
We need to carry on. While some may feel our lives are on hold, I prefer to say we are just fostering our new norm – in life and in business.
Debbie Garson
Realtor/Broker