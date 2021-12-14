Orange Place Family Dentistry moved across the street to Orange Professional Center at 3755 Orange Place, Suite 101 in Orange. In addition to the move to a new office, Faist & Koops Family Dentistry and Jed M Koops Dmd Llc rebranded itself as Orange Place Family Dentistry.
The new office opened Nov. 9 and is now open for patient appointments. It features filtration & temperature-controlled water, private operatories, an air filtration system, ultrasonic cleaning and an in-office lab.
The new name reflects the new location, but the dentistry remains owned by Dr. Jerry Faist and Dr. Jed Koops with the same staff and business model, according to a news release.
An open house will be held in spring 2022 to show the community the new office.