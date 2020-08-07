Advertorial
Designer Accents at Home sells custom window treatments. Our convenient Beachwood showroom specializes in Hunter Douglas window treatments with one of the widest selections in the area. We realize many of you have been staying home, doing work on your home and notice your window treatments are dated. We are here to help.
Our showroom is open by appointment for a design consultation. Once you enter the showroom, the options are endless. Our window treatments offer multiple ways to raise and lower the blinds, including automation. Each product also has countless fabric options. No matter what your style, we have the right product for your home.
Designer Accents understands what looks good online or in our showroom might not look best in your home, so an experienced knowledgeable designer will come to your home to measure and help you select the right product and fabric. Safety is essential in 2020 – after you leave the showroom our design center is cleaned along with the sample books. On installation day, the installer will arrive with a truck and tools that are cleaned each day, wearing a mask and booties. If your blinds need to be repaired, we also offer contactless drop-off and pick up at our showroom.
Whether it's your first home, your dream home or your newly renovated home – Designer Accents is here for you.
Designer Accents at Home
23880 Commerce Park, Suite 100
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-581-3367