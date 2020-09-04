Advertorial
Beachwood Chiropractor Celebrates 35 years of practice in Northeast Ohio.
Dr. Lori Christian of Disc Centers of America Beachwood and Chagrin Chiropractic and Wellness has been a licensed Chiropractic Physician in the state of Ohio for 35 years.
Originally from Philadelphia, she spent most of her formative years in Mequon, Wisc. She moved here after graduation from Logan College of Chiropractic in 1985 and has been a proud Clevelander since. She resides in Pepper Pike, has four grown children, three grandchildren and two guinea pigs. Cleveland is the “Land she Loves”.
Dr. Christian earned her Doctor of Chiropractic degree, D.C., which is a four-year undergraduate program followed by a rigorous five year Chiropractic College course of study. She also has an advanced degree in diagnosis and treatment of sports injuries, C.C.S.P.
She has treated literally thousands of patients and the reasons they choose to see her may surprise you! Of course, there are many people with low back pain whether due to a herniated disc, sciatic nerve or a “weekend warrior” sprain or strain. She also treats many people, often young adults, with upper back and neck pain, carpal tunnel, migraines and numbness/tingling in their arms and hands. Technology and poor postural habits are often to blame for these treatable conditions. Good Posture is her passion!
Radiculopathy, which is numbness, tingling, weakness or pain that affects the arm and hands or legs and feet is another area of concentrated treatment at Chagrin Chiropractic. Dr. Christian states when you lose your ability to feel your feet you lose your ability to live independently and that is a tremendous loss.
To discuss these or other nerve, muscle or skeletal concerns, please call us at 216-595-9999 for a free consultation.
Disc Centers of America
3355 Richmond Road
Suite 120
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-595-9999