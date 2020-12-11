Advertorial
Stuck home this December? Get out of the house and experience the
COVID-safe festive atmosphere in downtown Chagrin Falls. This historic Main Street community offers over 75 locally-owned and operated shops with something for every age group and income level.
Stroll the tree-lined sidewalks decorated with fairy lights as you take in the holiday displays in the shop windows. Take a break from shopping and walk in the village parks along the river; this year, we’ve added a Festival of Trees in Riverside Park decorated by local businesses. Vote for your favorites online.
Children can still experience the magic of a visit with Santa in his sleigh on Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m. weather permitting. We’ve moved Santa outdoors this year. His friend the Grinch has created a microphone system that will allow kids to speak to Santa from 10 feet away and offer parents a memorable photo opportunity in this unusual holiday season.
If you’d rather stay close to home this season, you can still enjoy the variety of products and special service that local shopping offers by using the new Chagrin Falls virtual marketplace. Shop our Chagrin Falls merchants and have your gifts delivered or shipped without ever leaving home.
Visit downtownchagrinfalls.com to see all we have to offer.