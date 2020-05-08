After three weeks of not seeing or doing surgery on his nasal sinus patients, Dr. Howard Levine went telemedicine.
Casting a wide net both nationally and internationally, Dr. Howard Levine has proven his willingness to stay ahead of the curve.
Whether it was his “minimally invasive surgery” or unique ways to irrigate the nose with saline, Levine has continually dedicated himself to bringing the most current nasal sinus health care to his patients.
And now, with COVID-19 preventing physicians from meeting with patients, Levine was determined to be there for his patients. Thus, with his usual can-do spirit, on April 14, Levine launched his telemedicine practice with the goal of continuing to give patients the comfort and information they deserve.
Setting up a spare bedroom with make-shift desk, Levine purchased a monitor and high-definition camera to efficiently “visit” his patients. Using a dedicated secure software program and support from GlobeXHealth combined with the Zoom app, Levine said, “This was not difficult and may be how we will see patients for a while. This may become the new norm.”
While many people may be skeptical about telemedicine, Levine points out that typically a doctor visit includes: history, physical exam and lab tests (blood/X-ray)
In the virtual visit, taking the patient’s history and ordering lab work are still available. Levine explained: “A lot can be done from a distance. The patient history is very important and while many questions may be asked (some people think too many) a good history gives the physician about 75% of the necessary information. An exam can be done to a certain extent, but obviously not hands on.”
Levine also adds, “With history and labs tests, a solid diagnosis is usually possible.”
Obviously, all surgery is postponed. And since the telemedicine visit includes both audio and visual elements, the visit is covered by insurance.
And Levine emphasized: “My patients are very appreciative for our time together – even if shared through a screen.”
Dr. Howard Levine
Submitted by Susan Levine