Advertorial
Eastgate Shopping Center in Mayfield Heights is the one-stop shopping destination from the essential to the indulgent. We have a wide collection of stores, restaurants and services that provide you with everything you need or want, with great value and low prices, in an easy, convenient layout. We are right by Interstate 271 and Mayfield Road, just east of the interchange, and right across the street from Cleveland Clinic’s Hillcrest Hospital. Whether it’s the national stores you know and trust, or local small businesses that know your name, you’ll find it all at Eastgate.
Need the ingredients for a home cooked meal, or a prepared one? We have Marc’s, Aldi and Target.
Need the biggest array of computers, printers, computing and gaming hardware and software, with knowledgeable and helpful staff to upgrade your remote work or school? We have Microcenter.
Need a pharmacy plus? We have CVS/Health.
Need classy furniture, carpeting or flooring? We have Fish Furniture and Marshall Carpet.
Need clothes, games. crafts, toys or gifts? We have Five Below, Old Navy and Michaels.
Need beauty supplies, and cosmetics? We have Ulta.
Are you hungry and thirsty? We have takeout /patio dining at Winking Lizard, First Watch, Chipotle, 56 Kitchen, 5th Avenue Deli and Fox & Hound.
Needing a cut, style, blowout or mani-pedi ? We have Ecclipse Hair, John Roberts Salon, Great Clips and Nail Lacquer.
Need money? We have Chase Bank.
Need entertainment? We have Atlas Cinema and Games Workshop.
Need more strength, flexibility and reduced stress? We have Agni Yoga Studio.
Need anything I didn’t mention? We have Target and Marc’s.
Value, location, and convenience. Everything!
Eastgate Shopping Center. SOM Center and Mayfield roads.
Eastgate Shopping Center
1371 SOM Center Road
SOM Center and Mayfield Road
Mayfield Heights, OH 44124
440-449-3614