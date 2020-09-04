Advertorial
Welcome to Eitman Handyman Services LLC
Scott Eitman, of Beachwood, launched Eitman Handyman Services, LLC. He is thrilled with the responses received. He can be found at client homes every day wearing a mask.
Eitman has a computer science degree from Indiana University and has worked as a manager in the printing industry for 23 years. He brings a well sought after professionalism to the task at hand.
Eitman enjoys simple honey do lists. These lists have allowed him to help people get their homes ready to sell, repair simple issues and simply making their home more livable.
In addition, Eitman takes on multi-day projects to get homes ready to be sold. Performing Handyman Services in the Eastern Greater Cleveland Suburbs. No job too small. I am happy to look at anything you need done. 24 HOUR EMERGENCY SERVICE AVAILABLE.
Scott Eitman is the president of the local Mended Hearts chapter, a heart patient support group. He is one of the builders for Beachwood community theater. He lives in Beachwood with his daughters, Blaise, Tanner, Saige and Jolie.
Eitman Handyman Services
EITMAN HANDYMAN SERVICES, LLC
Beachwood, Ohio, United States
216-245-9063