Editor's Note

Because our local small-business operators have been significantly impacted by COVID-19, the Cleveland Jewish News wants to do our part to show our support and reinforce to our readers the need to support our local businesses during and after the stay-at-home order. We are pleased to provide this space, for those who responded to our offer, to be able to tell their pandemic story to our readers. These appear in the words of our businesses and have only been edited for brevity, grammar and style to best reflect their words.

Here is how Elk & Elk has adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic: Elk and Elk remains open during the COVID-19 pandemic – we have implemented a plan which enables attorneys and staff to work remotely. By making use of technology like email, file-sharing, virtual meetings and e-signatures, we continue to deliver 24/7, high-level uninterrupted legal care to our current clients and legal consultations to people who are injured.

We want to send a special thank you to all the frontline workers who are leading the way as we all work together and pitch in to make sure everyone stays safe.

Please know that the Elk and Elk team stands committed to being here when you need us. We will continue to work 24/7 during these difficult times.

Whether it’s in physical offices or remotely, Elk & Elk’s attorneys are still hard at work for their clients during the coronavirus pandemic. One of the firm’s dedicated attorneys – Gary Cowan – works in his kitchen office during quarantine life.

Even though many of us are working remotely, we still have “co-workers” to keep us company throughout the day: our pets.

Elk & Elk’s art director recently “hired” a furry assistant. Welcome to the team, Finn.

Get to know the firm’s four-legged friend: Tell us your title and role at Elk and Elk I am the assistant to the art director. I greet people at the door, make sure the perimeter is always secure, emotionally support her and keep on top of everyone’s schedules.

How do you spend your weekends?

I never take time off from my job.

Where is the best place you’ve traveled to and why?

Canine Meadow Dog Park in Kirtland. No explanation needed.

What is your favorite spot (restaurant, venue, attraction, etc.) in Northeast Ohio?

I enjoy going to Platform Brewery. My best friends are always there, and everyone loves me. Stay safe and remember, we will all get through this together.

Elk & Elk

800-ELK-OHIO or elkandelk.com

