Eric Lawrence, D.D.S.

Our practice has continually worked hard to stay at the cutting edge of technology to provide the best and safest treatment for our patients. In many aspects, our treatment modality, techniques and philosophy, which we have used for over 30 years are just recently being recognized as revolutionary new techniques. We have pioneered early treatment/non-extraction techniques and have provided TMJ and sleep apnea treatment modalities, which continue to be uniquely successful and unrivaled. In this unparalleled time of increased stress, when clenching and grinding is causing increased facial pain and headaches, our unparalleled successful treatment helps eliminate the pain.
Our care and concern for the individual care and health of our patients has also been forward innovative. We have always followed universal precautions in preventing any chance of cross-contamination of patients, and have used the most advanced systems of sterilization of our instruments. Our hand-free electronic faucets, remote control patient lights and disinfection of each chair between patients have always placed your protection as a priority.
Increased concerns in order to raise our level of protection have inspired us to improve our patient distancing by installing clear acrylic barriers between chairs as a new innovation. Our practice, once we reopen and for the immediate future, will continue to provide increased protection for everyone by continuing health screening of patients including temperatures, limit access to the treatment area, and recommended distancing in our reception areas. All common areas will be frequently disinfected and sanitized as our treatment area is. We will do everything possible to provide a safe, sanitary and healthy environment for both our staff and our patients.
We are open and here for you – we care – we are staying ahead of the curve! As a courtesy to our patients and community friends, we are providing reusable 3-ply cotton masks, free of charge.
Eric Lawrence, D.D.S.
5259 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-449-1550