Everarbor, a Northeast Ohio outdoor lifestyle brand, is opening its first Cleveland east side location Nov. 20 at Eton Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere.
The company was founded by Cleveland native Derek Skapes in 2015 with Everarbor’s first location in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood as a way to “bring the culture and appreciation of being outdoors back to Cleveland, along with the gear needed to enjoy the experience,” according to a news release.
Operating in Tremont, Crocker Park in Westlake during the summer and now Eton year-round, Everarbor sells locally and ethically sourced outdoor apparel, accessories, products and services.
The company also specializes in the creation of an organic fertilizer and soil additive, called Everbrew, made from locally sourced coffee shop and brewery byproduct. Everbrew – one of the company’s best-selling products – is trademarked and certified by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.
“Everarbor’s unique approach inspiring Cleveland and Northeast Ohio to get outdoors makes this lifestyle brand a truly welcomed one here at Eton,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications for Stark Enterprises, said in the release. “Our boutique mall is filled with wonderful, locally owned businesses that all support one another and offer unique services, products and items you cannot find anywhere else. In time for the holiday season, we are thrilled to add their community driven mission to Eton.”
The Everarbor Company will be at 28601 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere inside the mall near Pinot’s Palette and about-to-be The Macaron Tea Room, beginning in February 2021.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony and soft opening for the Eton location will be held Nov. 20 before it officially opens at 10 a.m. Nov. 21. During opening weekend, customers will receive sales and discounts on several items.