Soccer brings lifelong lessons to athletes. Soccer helps an athlete to be mentally and physically strong. It helps athletes to adapt and be resilient. Today, more than ever, soccer players must draw on these skills to prepare for what is ahead with this pandemic.
That is why our head coach Tibi Regele has continued to regularly communicate with his athletes through social media and blog posts. Regele focuses his messages on empowering and encouraging the athletes to stay positive. Check out our latest blog at excelsoccerskills.com, which offers advice for athletes to adapt and be resilient.
At Excel Soccer Skills Development, our biggest goal during this time is to continue our mission – to help our athletes continue to grow their soccer skills. Beyond regular communication, we have implemented a series of steps to support our athletes. Starting early April through the end of May, we offered virtual trainings for field players and goalies.
Through these virtual trainings, we offered athletes an opportunity to train, work on soccer technique and continue building physical fitness. For athletes, who love the game of soccer, it wasn’t easy. Part of what is great about soccer is the energy and excitement of practicing together.
We are entering our next phase of providing individual, semi-private, and small-sided trainings. While we are excited with the prospects of getting through the pandemic and back to soccer, we also think it is important to be realistic. The pandemic is not going away tomorrow. We must adapt to the current situation and be resilient to get through this challenging time. We will get through this pandemic together.
Stay healthy and safe.
