Advertorial
Executive Home Management is your solution for hassle-free homeownership. Our mission is to create a lifestyle where you can step away from the time-consuming and sometimes frustrating tasks related to the maintenance, upkeep and beautification of your primary residence and/or second home.
A dedicated home manager is your go to contact for anything your property may need. This includes a watchful eye on your property whether leaving for a vacation, a weekend getaway or the next six months while sharing time in a warmer climate. Detailed reports are shared and your home manager is just a phone call or text message away to address any concerns. We meticulously care for your home as if it were our own.
In addition to knowing what needs to be addressed and who to call, we leverage our experience of over 20 years in real estate, property management and home maintenance to make sure the minor repairs, preventative maintenance needs and larger projects are being done correctly and by one of our previously screened contractors (or we can work with your people too). In many cases we won’t only save you time, we will also save you money.
We are offering a free home evaluation where we will help assess the current condition of your property while adhering to current COVID-19 precautions. You will be provided with a comprehensive report that indicates projects that should be addressed and a preventative maintenance checklist to ensure all of the systems are kept in optimal working order.
Whether your lifestyle has you spending more time at work, with family on vacation or looking for a solution to age in place, Executive Home Management will cover it all. We very much look forward to meeting you and providing peace of mind along with outstanding service.
Executive Home Management Inc.
Jared Zak, President
216-244-5589